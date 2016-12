More than 100 families have been rendered homeless in a fire incident Mathare slums Mashimoni area last night.

According to Aaron who who is the area resident , fire started from one of the affected houses before spreading to the nearby houses razing more than 200 households.

Other business structures were also burnt to ashes with owners counting massive losses.

Meawhile efforts by the Nairobi city county fire brigade team to putt off the fire failed as they did not have enough water to do so.