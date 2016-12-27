2007/08 Post Election Violence Perpetrators Face Death Sentence

Two men who killed four neighbours during the 2007/08 Post Election Violence are facing death sentence after the Court Of Appeal dismissed their case.

Mosobin Ngeiywa ans Japeth Wekesa will pay for the blood they spilled on January 2008 at a farm in Trans Nzoia.

The two were charged of murdering Gladys Nanjala, Alex Simiyu, Vincent Waswa, Smith Wekhoyela, people they knew too well as friends and neighbours.

According to court records, the two were in a blood-baying gang that moved from house to house killing and tordching houses.