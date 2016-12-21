President Uhuru Kenyatta Responds To Millie Odhiambo, Calls Her Idiot

President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to Mbita Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo’s insults towardhims in Parliament buildings.

The Mbita legislator launched a verbal attack agai EDDnst Uhuru calling him fake and another series of unprintable names.

Ms Odhiambo specifically raised concern over the harsh treatment meted against her and other Cord MPs on their way to parliament.

Uhuru who was at KICC last night dismissed Millie’s attack further calling her an idiot.

“To my left is the National Assembly representing our democracy and the ability of some idiots in there to continue insulting me, but that is their freedom…,” said the Head of State while commencing his official speech.

President Kenyatta was at KICC launching the lighting of KICC ahead of the festive season.

signified the spirit of togetherness.

“But what does this lighting represent? Well, Christmas is coming. As usual, Kenyans will gather with their families and their loved ones to reconnect and to renew the bonds that tie us together,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “Today, let us celebrate this lighting of KICC, and then, let us resolve to keep that flame of unity alive in our hearts, and in the hearts. Let us just rekindle that spirit of unity.”

President Kenyatta – who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta – described KICC as a historic building and one of the iconic projects of independent Kenya.