Over 500 families are currently camping at the Maranatha Church in Mathare slums after fire burnt down their houses last week.

The fire which burnt down more than one hundred houses is said to have rendered them homeless with no household items.

Jeremy a volunteer told Ghetto Radio News th7at the fire victims are currently relying on food stuffs donated by wellwishers to survive.

He is appealing for more donations of rice, flour and books for school going children.