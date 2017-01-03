Akothee Promises To Twerk More After Her Daughter Scored This In Kcse (video)

Kenya’s most flamboyant female artiste one Akothee closed her 2016 and ushered 2017 in a notably high key after her second born daughter Celine emerged among the 88,000 students who recently completed their form four and about to join public universities countrywide.

Like any other lucky student who sat for their KCSE in 2016 and under the strict regime of Education CS Matiangi, Akothee’s daughter Celine, still managed to scoop a clean B- of 58 points.

Upon receiving the good news, Akothee took to her Instagram to congratulate the daughter in three different posts;

“…..anything for you my girl 😍😍😍😍 proud mother all by myself , how I did it I don’t know

Uniforms alone

opening day alone

visiting days alone

closing day alone

#singlemothersrock am more than happy . KISUMU GIRLS ROCK…,” she captioned in the first post.

Her excitement couldnt stop at that as she went on to reveal the real grade celine scored promising to keep “Twerking” for IT IS HOW SCHOOL FEES IS EARNED!

“….when my B- 58 points landed at home , am soooooo proud & humbled to have intelligent God fearing KIDS , LET ME TWERK .FOR THAT’S HOW SCHOOL FEE COMES Congratulations my queen , university here we come….”

The mother of five also appreciated where her daughter’s witty genes hailed from by acknowledging the anonymous dad;

“the feeling after she made mama proud , AM proud of you my queen , that mean Grade I only saw in one of my best subjects 😂😂😂, sisi tulikuwa watu wa C+ backwards AILKOPIJA, university here I come #singlemothers rock 💪💪💪💪💪 Congratulations Celine 💪beautiful & intelligent like mum , cleaver like dad…”

Well, time to grab a seat and wait for some super SERIOUS TWERKING from Madam Boss!!!!

Congratulations Celine, y’all will agree with me that scoring a B- in Matiangi’s era is the same as scoring an A- in Kaimenyi’s!!

MUKAMI KANYI