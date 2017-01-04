Chelsea Clear Favourites To Complete £34m Signing In January

CHELSEA have emerged as favourites to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to the bookies.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte previously worked with Vidal during his time at Juventus, where they won three Serie A titles together.

The Sun claim Conte is lining up a £34million move for the Chile international after giving up hope in his pursuit of Roma’s Radja Nainggolan.

Vidal recently fuelled speculation after he ‘liked’ a post on Instagram linking him with a Stamford Bridge move.

And bookmakers BetStars have responded by pricing Chelsea as 5/2 favourites to land the former Bayer Leverkusen star before the January window shuts.

“Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is currently winning the race to sign his former Juventus player Arturo Vidal, as speculation hots up that the Chilean is on his way out of Bayern,” said a BetStars spokesman.

“In recent days, Vidal liked an Instagram post shared by a Chelsea fan site. It seems he could be keen to relocate and Chelsea are our favourites at 5/2 to lure Vidal away from the Allianz.”

Vidal came close to joining the Premier League in the summer of 2015 after he snubbed a move to Manchester United for Bayern Munich.