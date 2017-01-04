Chris Brown Starts Feud With Soulja Boy Over Commenting Ex’ Photos.(pics)

Seems to me that Chris Brown is up for some serious attention just a day after ushering the new year. Brown,who seemingly never grows up ignited a beef with Soulja Boy and ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran for all the wrong reasons then took to his Instagram account to tear up the two.

The feud was conceived when Soulja Boy commented with heart Emoji’s on one of Tran’s Instagram photos-an act that wasn’t taken kindly by Brown.

To make matters more complicated, now the woman at the center of the entire controversy is chiming in via Instagram as well. “This isn’t cool or funny,” Tran wrote in response to one of Brown’s comments. “It’s draining not just for me but for everyone. There’s so much more out there in life then ‘Twitter beefs.’ But anyways.. second off.. trying. to. make. me. feel. poppin? You talking about your old song ‘Poppin’? You know what makes me feel poppin? Getting up and going to set.. walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it.. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate.. being able to provide for my family with my own $$.. that’s what makes me feel good about myself.”

Speaking like the true gentleman he apparently isn’t, Brown fired back, saying he wasn’t looking for the Emmy Award-winning actress and model’s opinion on the situation. He says that she wouldn’t even be relevant if he hadn’t put her name in headlines after claiming he wanted her last month.

Feelings die hard,huh????

My memory reminds me that Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran broke up nearly two years ago after the latter learnt that Chris had sired a kid with a different lady while they were still dating.

Check out those posts below as the drama continues to unfold online;

MUKAMI KANYI