Christmas Cut Short At Trm As Armed Thugs Steal From People

Christmas Merry for TRM visitors was yesterday cut short after a group of thugs ambushed the mall visitors and stealing from them.

The thugs who were four in number held individuals who were coming from the mall at gun point ordering them to lie down.

Police however arrived on the scene killing two of the thugs on the spot as two of their colleagues escaped.

Eye witnesses say the two who escaped went away with phones and handbags that they had stolen from the victims.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 6.30 pm.