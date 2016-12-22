Cord Principals Call For Mass Action

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) has called for street protests on January 4 to protest passing electoral laws.

Coalition principals Moses Wetang’ula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga also accused Jubilee of frustrating justice.

Earlier, Cord MPs move to have the court stop the debating of the bill flopped after justice Odunga stated that it could not interfere with parliamentary process but promised to look into the outcome.

Earlier on, National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale had cautioned Odunga against making a ruling that would intefere with the paliarmentary process threatening to introduce a motion to discuss him.