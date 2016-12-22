Jubilee Mps Walk In Parliament With Guns

Parliament’s special sittings turned chaotic after Cord MPs walked out while Jubilee passed the contentious election laws.

The approval of the law which recommends that IEBC uses a manual voter register saw opposition MPs stage a walk- out, out of parliament lamenting harassment and assault from their colleagues.

The MPs led by minority leader Jakoyo Midiwo stated that they could not debate the amendment of the electoral laws with Jubilee MPs who had shown up in parliament with guns and were not ready to debate.

“I dont think Jubilee came to debate… we decided to walk out because i was informed by a friend from the Jubilee side that gunswere being aimed at us. So as a leader i do not think it is fair to sit at a parliament where the speaker came with a ruling that we can’t debate. For us we don’t have guns, we have brains. So for the president to sanction MPs to shoot each other in the chamber, i think something has really gone wrong with our country,” said Midiwo.

CORD co-principal Moses Wetangula also condemned the manner in which the siitings were conducted, terming it as an abuse of power and state resources.

“One leader even told them target Gladys Wanga, vunja shingo, target Millie Odhiambo, vunja mguu,”said Wetangula.