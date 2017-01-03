Ktn News Editor Arraigned In Court For Stealing Joy Doreen Biira’s Car

KTN News editor Aaron Ochieng has denied stealing Joy Doreen Biira’s car.

Ochieng who was arraigned in court today instead claimed that they were lovers with the business news anchor.

He has been released on a cash bail of 300,000 shillings.

Seven people including Biira and three police officers have been lined up as witnesses.

The hearing of the criminal chargs against the journalist will commence on February 13 2017.

Biira’s Mercedes-Benz, valued at Sh2.8 million, was reportedly stolen from Standard Group Media’s parking slot on Mombasa road on December 23.

“At about 20:55hrs she realised that her car keys were missing from her desk,” Makadara police said in a statement.

Police said when she went to check her vehicle, it was missing.

“She reported the matter at Industrial area police station where investigations commenced leading to the recovery of the vehicle in Kisumu,” police said.

But the registration number of the vehicle had been changed from KBY 831K to KCH 117L and is currently at Kisumu Police station.