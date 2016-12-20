Lady Jaydee Opens Up About Her New Found Love From Nigeria

Lady Jaydee is a woman in love and given how hot her new catch is, she is totally justified. The Tanzanian songstress who is famous for her hit ‘yahya’ is in Kenya and in a candid interview with Ghetto Radio’s morning show Brekko host MajiMaji , she opened up on her love life and her new collabo with her lover Spicy.

The two told of how easy it was to work on their n

ew single since the chemistry was natural and they didn’t have to hide what they feel for each other. Spicy who is a Nigerian singer won the heart of the Tanzanian superstar a few months ago when they met in a music concert where they were both slated to perfom. He in a light note said that he was going to offer six cows to Lady JayDee’s parents, an offer the soft spoken lass gigled to saying it would depend on what her parents demanded.

Are we sensing wedding bells? Well if how lovey dovey these two were then LadyJaydee might be on her way to her second marriage after she got divorced from her first husband Gardner G. Habash. The Nigerian fans seem to have embraced that possibility as they love the Tanzanian musician already.

We wish them well and hope that their celebrity love affair will give birth to many love jams like their new hit song ‘Together’.

Njoki Gachanja