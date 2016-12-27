List Of Kenya’s Top Five Rich Daughters

Kenya is literally the land of the haves and have nots and the gap is too wide it would swallow all we broke people and bury us comfortably. The Offspring’s of the rich have not given us sleep with their constant floos mode on social media. Here is a list of the five richest daughters of Kenya.

Miss Ngina Kenyatta,

This list would not be legit if she didn’t top it, I mean, while some of us have to dig out #TBTphotos of our grandfathers( which will probably be half eaten by rats)all she has to do is reach out for a note, any Kenyan note and bum! #Granny manenos. Her style however and how low key she has kept suggests an upbringing of humility but it doesn’t erase the fact that anaogelea kwa mali.

Lupita Nyongo

It wouldn’t be entirely fair if we credited her wealth to daddy as we have all seen her insane talent and hardwork but facts remain facts, her last name did much for her. Lupita Nyong’o who is the daughter to Anyang Nyongo a prominent politician has been raised lavishly with part of her upbringing overseas. It is through her daddy’s investment in her that she continues to enjoy wealth and fame with her lifestyle depicting a woman with a taste for the finer things in life. As they say Ujaluo ni Gharama kweli

Saumu Mbuvi

This one is too much an apple that fell too close to the tree. Just like the dad who is a show off and a lover of that which is lavish and expensive, Saumu has every teen girl wishing they were born of Sonko. Her sense of style and especially her love for designer clothes, handbags and shoes suggests that the senator takes no chances when it comes to spoiling her daughter. Now that she is pregnant, we wait to see just how much the little sonkolet will be flooded with the good things in life.

Arnelisa Mungai

When your mother is the one woman entrepreneur who has dared to tread in unchartered waters and made it, you do not have a choice but to shape up and keep up. Arnelisa Mungai, daughter to Tabith Karanja, CEO Keroche breweries has cut her own niche even though she still dangles at mummy’s skirt. The classy lass owns her own water company “Nero” and her social media activity is a flashy affair from her cars to the vacation trips she takes. Duale would have been wrong on this one, Hii pesa ni ya mama yake.

Makena Maria

This gorgeous young lady unsettled #TeamMafisi when her photos surfaced online despite her mother trying to protect her and her brother Lefty from too much public scrutiny. Daughter to Adopt a light star Esther Passaris and tycoon Pius Mbugua Ngugi, Makena has managed to be among the ‘rich kids of instagram’ Kenyan edition with the lifestyle that she leads sparking jealousy and admiration from her peers who are not as lucky.

Looking at the list above, it’s evident our last names largely determine our destiny…kufloss ama kusota ni mzazi wako!

Mukami Kanyi