Man Displays Cartridges He Will Use On Millie Odhiambo, Junet Mohamed

A man claiming to be a police officer has caused uproar on social media after he posted a picture of 34 bullet cartridges dedicating them to two CORD MPs.

In the controversial post that has since been shared by almost 100 hundred people, Alfie Kipchirchir stated that the three of thecartridges belong to June Mohammed while the rest are for Millie Odhiambo.

Kipchirchir wrote “Tatu ni za Junet the rest are for Millie Mabona.”

It is not clear if Kipchirchir is a police officer, but he has vastly indicated on his Facebook page that he is working with the Kenya Police.

“Iko watututafinyafinya finya Parliament,” he further wrote.