What Mike Sonko Said About Boniface Mwangi’s Alleged (d+) K.c.s.e Results

Kenyans ushered the new year with mixed reactions after Education CS Matiangi decided to release the much anticipated KCSE two days before 2017.

The mixed reactions were generated from the sudden change and a major fallout in this year’s performance compared with previous years. Whilst a number felt, Matiangi was right and doing his job perfectly, another lot majorly comprising of bitter parents and results victims felt that Matiangi’s regime was ruthless and unfair.

However, amongst all the candidates who sat for the KCSE papers 2016, only one party got the interest of the majority wanting to know how he faired up- one Photographer and Human Rights Activist, Boniface Mwangi.

Bonny sat for his first time KCSE papers last year amongst many others after he got expelled from school by a Cabinet Minister when he was 14.

As the demand from the public to know what he scored increased, Bonny chose to turn deaf and instead started posting his high school photos with rather slicing captions like,’ This is how am reading my mentions. Am so amused strangers care about what i scored in #KCSE2016 as that is going to change who i am.”

Bonny had previously expressed his worries of not performing well, since the time he was supposed to be preparing is the time DP Ruto had sued him for defanation.

Though it is still unclear what Bonny scored, it is alleged that he scored a mean grade of D (Plain). Among the subjects that he performed worst include Mathematics (E) and Chemistry (D-). His best subject was CRE which he scored a C- (minus)

If the claims above are anything to go by,then it means that Bonny has been cut off from those who will join University and Kenyans are on his neck like no ones business.

Senator Mike Sonko however thinks otherwise and had this to say on Bonny’s perfomance;

“To those who got Grades C and below I say; let nobody discourage you!” said Sonko in a long Facebook post meant to encourage Mwangi and other candidates.

Examination results should not & cannot define you so wacheni kuliza boniface mwangi amepata nini he has created more jobs through his company pawa 254.”

True,despite being a drop out for so many years, look around and see what Bonny has done!!! Now compare him with your well-performed governor or legislator…its clear, talent and passion combined beats Education excellence by far.

So on this note, what do you think should be emphasised on a kids growth assessment, Talent or Education????

Author: MUKAMI KANYI