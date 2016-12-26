Newly Wed Fashion Blogger This Is Ess Is Pregnant

She goes down the memory lane as the woman who broke Kenyans internet with her engagement. Every lady envied her and every man hated Lonina Leteipan (her fiancé) for setting the bar too high, hapo karibu na mbinguni literally! It was an all chopper affair at the feet of Mount Kenya.

Sharon Mundia who is famously known as This is ess, a fashion blogger and a darling to many for her astounding beauty and ravishing on point sense of style got married to her hot shot Fiance Lonina in a private wedding , the couple choosing to remain low key after the overwhelming attention they got after their pompous engagement .

Barely two months into marriage, This is Ess who has not been as active on her social media after becoming Mrs. Leteipan resurfaced to wish her fans a Merry Christmas with a photo of her and her man showing off their baby bump. She said , “Merry Christmas from me and my growing family.” Calculations then would insinuate that the beautiful damsel walked the aisle already pregnant.

Our list for celebrity babies to expect looks like is already building up. We wish the Leteipans’ all the best even as they expect their bundle of joy.

Mukami Kanyi