A section of NYS servicemen deployed to work in the NYS slum upgrading program are now demanding that they be paid their money as per the contract they signed with the government.

The NYS servicemen who were deployed to work in Mathare and Kibera slums are demanding salary arrears that have accrued to millions of shillings.

They say the government has promised them a salary of 189,000 every month, which they have never paid a single cent for over two years.