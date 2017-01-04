Panic As Students With Missing Marks Miss Secondary School Calling Letters

Panic continues to rock parents and children who had missing marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education 2016 results .
Sarah Nyambura from Ruiru has been camping at the KNEC offices for more than three days now demanding an explanation why her daughter’s English and Mathematics marks were omitted from final ranking.
Nyambura says her daughter Jael Wanjiku Ndirangu a pupil at St. Gerard Nyeri Kieni is yet to receive a calling letter to a Secondary school due to the error.
According to Sarah the examination body has since dismissed their concerns despite her daughter missing a calling letter due to the missing marks.
“My daughter is crying asking me what she will do and the KNEC officials are not responding,” she said
“The only thing they are telling us is to look for secondary schools that can admit our children with the missing marks, how is that possible?” she poses.
The form one students are expected to report as from 9th this month.