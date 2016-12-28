Singer Jaguar Builds A Foot Bridge For Slum Dwellers

In Senator Sonko’s flock, a bird that flies too close to his philanthropic ways and also depicts the senator’s heart for the common mwananchi is Jaguar and this Christmas he did it again for Maasai village residents after he commissioned a 20 meter long footbridge to be built for them.

The residents who have been experiencing difficulties crossing the Nairobi river which passes through the slum especially during heavy rains are a thankful lot. They even implored him to vie for a political seat come 2017 but he declined saying that he was not out score politically but was interested in seeing that he touched the lives of people whenever he can.

The ‘kigeugeu’ hit song maker solely funded this project and during the official opening he said

‘’I wasn’t doing this for political millage but as someone who has the residents close to his heart. I know how much the residents have suffered and even lost loved ones and it is for this reason that I decided to assist by funding the bridge.’’

Mukami Kanyi