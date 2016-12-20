Sultry Musician Dela Hooks Up With Timmy Tdat (photos)

Looks like we have a new celebrity couple in town and even though they are yet to confirm, their lovey dovey PDA is a sure sign that there is more than meets the eye. Dela and Timmy Tdat are the talk of town after being spotted too many times in rather compromising positions for a friendzone.

What almost confirmed these rumours though was the kiss they shared briefly at the Pulse Music Video Awards right before she went to collect her award for being the best female Music video of the year.

Their social media pages has also been a buzz with insuniating posts of the fiery romance they share. A photo of a happy Dela cuddled in Timmy T Dat’s embrace wearing his jersey was also a cute yet subtle confession.

We like famous hook ups so these two should just announce their romance and have us look out for powerful progress with two heads in love working on their musical carreers.

Dela is caussing a storm on youtube with her new rendition of the National Anthem and Timmy T Dat is still receiving quite their airplay on his ‘haitosi’ single.

Check out their photos and be the judge. Friendzone ama tunacheswa?

Mukami Kanyi