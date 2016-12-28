Over 20 Suspected Criminals Killed In Mathare

Over 22 suspected thieves have been killed between 24th and 26th of this month in Mathare Sub County.

Mathare youth leader Vincent Kemoli says statistics collected by the area residents indicate that 10 suspects have been killed in Mathare North, 10 in Kiamaiko, six in Mathare Mabatini while four in Ngei.

According to Kemoli most of the suspects are young boys aged below 20 years.

He says says while some are unarmed pick pocket thieves known to area residents, some of them are innocent youths.

Earlier this month, Mathare Sub County Deputy Commissioner Mohamed Abbas had put criminals in the area on notice warning of dire action during this festive season.

Abbas could not be reached for comment over the killings.