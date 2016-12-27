Tanzanian Beauty Queen At Wars With Kenyan Counterpart

Miss Tanzania is a bitter woman and she is spitting fire, reason: she says our beloved miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi played dirty to get to the top five position and emerging top in the continent of Africa. Miss Diana Edward accused Evelyn of going behind her back to report her documentary which they had apparently shared a theme on FGM claiming that her documentary had made it to the top 24 and was almost assured of winning the Beauty with a purpose’ title

The bile filled queen sounded so upset as she addressed a local media house in Tanzania on her arrival at the Julius Kambarage airport and she kept urging the media to do their investigation getting more evidence from Miss Ghana, Miss Congo, Miss S.Sudan, Miss South Africa who were allegedly present when the drama between them unfolded.

The Kenyan beauty is also accused of colluding with the top designer and according to Diana, she wore a dress that Njambi had already worn in her previous shoots in Kenya. Comparing the two beauties, Diana has nothing on our beautiful ,eloquent and sophisticated Njambi.

Truth be told, her claims raked of malice and jealousy. She sounded like a spoilt brat who cannot accept defeat but who am I to judge, check out the video below and be the judge.

We are still trying to get hold of Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi to give her side of the story

Mukami Kanyi