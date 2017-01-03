Why Visita Was Kicked Out Of Grandpa Records After Kenrazy

2016 was not all rosy for producer-cum-rapper Nickson, popularly known to you as Visita after the wrath of Grandpa Records’ very own Mugabe hit him.

According to a local tabloid, niaje.com, Visita was shown out of Grandpa’s door for disrespect to the boss and mis conduct.

Initially, Visita had claimed to have been misused by the controversial record label and not getting paid all his money.

The producer behind, “Fimbo Ya Pili”, “Dumbala”, amongst other major club bangers however faced a strong striking after his former Boss Refigah, decided to give his side of story after being tight-lipped for months.

According to Refigah alias ‘Mugabe’, Visita got fired through an email dated September 13th 2016 due to misconduct and verbal diarrhoea.

‘I did not want to talk about the issue until he rushed to social media.I have family,friends,corporate clients and even young people who look up to me.Everytime I would get phone calls regarding utterances he had made and interviews he had granted talking ill of Grand Pa Records.When you keep quiet for too long there is pressure because people start wondering whether there is truth in some of those utterances….,” niaje.com reported.

Additionally, Refigah also cited Marijuana and other drugs as Visita’s downfall key players. He says the producer would allegedly smoke at the office premises something that rubbed off the owner badly not saying having numerous unfinished projects due to Intoxication.

“I had meeting with him about it because it is kind of conduct that would affect the reputation of the label .It is very sad it had to end this way. He is a very talented producer and I respect him for that. He is someone I would have liked to go places with,but he is shifty and unprincipled ….’ Refigah further added during a recent media interview.

Notably,the “Shida Mbili” artiste immediately started his own label Hela Records after leaving.

The former Vice President of Grandpa Records is not the first person to fall out with the label as Kenrazy, Majirani, DNA and Kidis had earlier shifted camps from Grand Pa each with a different but negative controversy surrounding their fall out something that raises more questions than answers to Refiga.

However, Refigah has in the past defended his label, claiming that artistes do not leave the label but rather a lapsing of their signed contracts.

Rumour has it that Grandpa records might be moving to Rwanda probably by March this year.

Author:- MUKAMI KANYI

Source: niaje.com