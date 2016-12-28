Wabukala Says He Is Ready To Work As Eacc Boss

Former Anglican Bishop Eliud Wabukala has said he is ready to head the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Wabukala said he is grateful to President Uhuru Kenyatta for nominating him, adding that there were so many qualified Kenyans to serve in the position.

He spoke to journalists in his Butonge village in Sirisia constituency. Wabukala said as the process is still in Parliament, he hopes the process will be guided by the Holy Spirit and God’s grace. “I am humbled by the nomination,” the cleric said.

He said Kenya needs everyone, regardless of one’s community, status or political, social and economic class, to pray for the country.