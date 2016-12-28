Woman Burns Husband On Private Parts With Hot Cooking Oil

Police in Mombasa are looking for a 30-year-old woman who burnt her husband with hot oil on Christmas Day over claims of infidelity.

Bruce Omondi is being treated at Coast General Hospital for serious burns on the face, stomach and his private parts following the attack.

He said that his wife, Evelyn Atieno, woke up early on Christmas Day, went to the shop and bought two litres of cooking oil and boiled the same before attacking him while he was asleep.

Omondi and his wife have three children in their marriage.